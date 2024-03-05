American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Raised to $21.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $20.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the airline’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.80% from the stock’s previous close.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,010,566,000 after acquiring an additional 667,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $306,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653,004 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $262,507,000 after acquiring an additional 455,473 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $174,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,247 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,249,000 after buying an additional 2,672,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.