American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

American Eagle Outfitters has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. American Eagle Outfitters has a payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $24.20. 337,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,703. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 24,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $488,089.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,674,750.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,937 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

