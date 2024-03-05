American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,432 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of American Equity Investment Life worth $17,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of AEL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 190,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,943. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AEL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEL

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.