American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,432 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of American Equity Investment Life worth $17,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AEL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 190,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,943. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Several analysts recently commented on AEL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
