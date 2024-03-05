American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 243,876 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.27% of American Express worth $284,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.29. 999,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,058. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $157.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

