American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AFG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.31. 291,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,244. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.79.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.26%.

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

In related news, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,684.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $317,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $959,684.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,108 shares of company stock worth $1,985,486 in the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

