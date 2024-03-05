American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AHR. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday. They set a mkt outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.71.
In related news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff acquired 83,333 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
