American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a mkt outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.71.
In other news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff acquired 83,333 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
