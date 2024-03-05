American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMS opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 million, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.