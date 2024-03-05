American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.00.

American Tower Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $206.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 16.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

