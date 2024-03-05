American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $121.70 on Tuesday. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $153.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

