America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Short Interest Update

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 21.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRMT

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 24,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.58 per share, with a total value of $1,453,980.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 673,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,782,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 18,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.71 per share, with a total value of $1,083,617.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,763,672.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 24,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,980.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 673,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,782,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $64.14. The company had a trading volume of 73,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $57.61 and a 1 year high of $127.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($4.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($5.09). The company had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.76 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.