Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 261,005 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,589,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,005 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $375,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $45.47. 1,285,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,753. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1463 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.