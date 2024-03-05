Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,312,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 152,660 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $286,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Voya Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.15. The stock had a trading volume of 334,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.79 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average is $69.84.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

