Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,993,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,071,265 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.55% of Dell Technologies worth $275,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

DELL stock traded down $7.23 on Tuesday, reaching $114.55. 8,378,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,237,790. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $131.06. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.12.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

