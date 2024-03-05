Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,648,807 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,421,193 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Electronic Arts worth $318,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.95. The stock had a trading volume of 810,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,431. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,249.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,834. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

