Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 903,307 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.59% of Ecolab worth $282,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,760,000 after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 144,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.06.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.79. 240,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,827. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.87 and a fifty-two week high of $227.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

