Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $422.10 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,547,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,715 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Stryker worth $422,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Stryker by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Stryker by 28.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $30,365,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $6,578,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Stryker by 299.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK traded down $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.40. 251,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,692. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $357.68. The company has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.