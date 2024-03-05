Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,983,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,734,599 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 11.93% of Bloom Energy worth $331,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. 2,323,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,514,881. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BE. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

