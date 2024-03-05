Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,006,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 252,745 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $335,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in FMC by 58.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,658,000 after purchasing an additional 833,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FMC by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,166,000 after purchasing an additional 484,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of FMC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 703.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 31,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FMC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.58. 748,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $128.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

