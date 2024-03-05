Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,550,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,736 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $392,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $389,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.76. The company had a trading volume of 144,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,098. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.34 and a 200 day moving average of $165.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $181.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

