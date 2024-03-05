Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 33,774 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,520,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,774 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.51% of Illinois Tool Works worth $350,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,809,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 43,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 40,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $259.93. 403,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,398. The company has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.34. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $267.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

