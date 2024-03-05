Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 90,132 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,132 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of MSCI worth $267,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $578.21.

MSCI Trading Down 1.0 %

MSCI stock traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $552.60. 72,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,203. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $564.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.48. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

