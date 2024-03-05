AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AME. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Shares of AME stock opened at $181.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $182.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.82 and a 200 day moving average of $158.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.64%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in AMETEK by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

