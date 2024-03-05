Analysts Set DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Target Price at C$21.00

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.83.

DHT.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised DRI Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get DRI Healthcare Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DRI Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DHT.UN opened at C$16.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.68. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of C$7.16 and a 12-month high of C$16.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.43%.

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.