Analysts Set Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Price Target at $12.30

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSO shares. BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pearson by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.1987 dividend. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

