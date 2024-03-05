Analyzing ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and NovoCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -97.92% -72.26% -44.33% NovoCure -40.65% -51.63% -17.90%

Risk and Volatility

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovoCure has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 3 0 3.00 NovoCure 1 2 6 0 2.56

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ClearPoint Neuro and NovoCure, as reported by MarketBeat.

ClearPoint Neuro presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.92%. NovoCure has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.28%. Given NovoCure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NovoCure is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and NovoCure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $22.32 million 7.18 -$16.43 million ($0.90) -7.22 NovoCure $509.34 million 3.45 -$207.04 million ($1.95) -8.43

ClearPoint Neuro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NovoCure. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ClearPoint Neuro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.0% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of NovoCure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About ClearPoint Neuro

(Get Free Report)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain. It has license and collaboration agreements with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Neurotech, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma. The company also has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.