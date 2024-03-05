Analyzing Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB) & The Competition

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) is one of 167 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 32.85% 17.04% 1.68% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Competitors 17.48% 11.15% 1.05%

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $17.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 30.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Competitors 1365 7587 6705 286 2.37

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 39.49%. Given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $268.67 million $88.31 million 8.23 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Competitors $9.31 billion $1.90 billion 10.56

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp competitors beat Farmers & Merchants Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers range of lending products comprising commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, and consumer loans, as well as equipment leases and credit card services; commercial products, including term loans, lines of credit and other working capital financing, and letters of credit; and financing products, such as automobile financing, home improvement, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various specialized services consisting of credit card programs for merchants, lockbox and other collection services, account reconciliation, investment sweep, online account access, and electronic funds transfers through domestic and international wire and automated clearinghouse; and online banking services. Further, it offers investment products, such as mutual funds and annuities. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Lodi, California.

