Analyzing GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) & Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qorvo has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Qorvo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 3 8 0 2.73 Qorvo 2 10 7 0 2.26

Profitability

GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus price target of $65.92, indicating a potential upside of 20.68%. Qorvo has a consensus price target of $111.17, indicating a potential downside of 7.53%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES is more favorable than Qorvo.

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Qorvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES 13.80% 10.16% 6.09% Qorvo -6.11% 10.41% 5.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Qorvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Qorvo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Qorvo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $7.39 billion 4.05 $1.02 billion $1.84 29.68 Qorvo $3.57 billion 3.25 $103.15 million ($2.15) -55.92

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue and earnings than Qorvo. Qorvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats Qorvo on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets. The CSG segment supplies connectivity and sensor components and systems featuring various technologies, such as UWB, Matter, Bluetooth Low Energy, Zigbee, Thread, Wi-Fi, cellular IoT, and MEMS-/BAW-based sensors. It serves markets, such as smart home, industrial automation, automotive, smartphones, wearables, gaming, and industrial and enterprise access points. The ACG segment supplies cellular RF solutions for smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and various other devices. The company also offers foundry services for defense primes and other defense and aerospace customers. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. It operates in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

