Analyzing MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST) & Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST – Get Free Report) and Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MobileSmith and Weave Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileSmith N/A N/A N/A Weave Communications -18.20% -31.96% -12.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MobileSmith and Weave Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileSmith N/A N/A N/A ($0.36) 0.00 Weave Communications $170.47 million 5.19 -$31.03 million ($0.45) -28.31

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MobileSmith has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Weave Communications. Weave Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MobileSmith, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

39.9% of MobileSmith shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Weave Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of MobileSmith shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Weave Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MobileSmith and Weave Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileSmith 0 0 0 0 N/A Weave Communications 0 2 3 1 2.83

Weave Communications has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Weave Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weave Communications is more favorable than MobileSmith.

Summary

Weave Communications beats MobileSmith on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MobileSmith

MobileSmith, Inc. develops software applications for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers cloud-based collection of applications that run on architected healthcare technology ecosystem. Its product portfolio includes PeriOp Patient Adherence, an EMR integrated mobile app-based set of pre and postoperative instructions that establish a two-way clinical procedure management process between a patient and a healthcare provider; COVID Response Mobile Apps, a healthcare mobile apps supporting COVID-19 communications challenges for hospitals and their communities; and COVIDClear that assess and track the COVID-19 status of the workforce. The company was formerly known as Smart Online, Inc. MobileSmith, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc. provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks. The company's products include Customized Phone System, a smarter phone system to identify whether incoming calls are from new or current customers, provide information at every call, and manages heavy call times; Weave Text Messaging to communicate with customers; Weave Missed Call Text to take action in real time upon notification of a missed call; Weave Team, a group messaging solution that helps businesses and their team members communicate with each other from their work stations; and Weave Mobile App to text customers, request payments, and receive and make calls. It also offers Weave Reviews to request, collect, monitor, and respond to reviews; Weave Email Marketing, an email system; Text Connect to interact with their existing and potential customers online directly through their websites; Weave Payments, a payment processing solution; Customer Insights to collect payments faster, improve personalized engagement with each customer, and recommend follow-up items. In addition, the company provides Digital Forms to fill out critical information; Insurance Verification that provides patient insurance plan details; and Scheduling to send automatic scheduling reminders through text message or email reminders. It serves customers in dental, optometry, veterinary, physical therapy, home services, audiology, medical specialty services, and podiatry industries. The company was formerly known as Recall Solutions, LLC and changed its name to Weave Communications, Inc. in October 2015. Weave Communications, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

