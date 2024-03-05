Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of BG opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BG

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.