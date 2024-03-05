Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQT. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

EQT stock opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.82%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

