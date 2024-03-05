Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,630 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 6,319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after buying an additional 87,329 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 410,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 19,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.81, for a total value of $3,568,953.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 182,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,290,913.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $180,100.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,385 shares in the company, valued at $458,420.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 19,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.81, for a total value of $3,568,953.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 182,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,290,913.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,953. 22.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $188.11 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $164.79 and a one year high of $215.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.00 and its 200 day moving average is $178.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

