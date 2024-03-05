Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

ZM stock opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $144,007.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,693 shares in the company, valued at $11,125,811.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,636 shares of company stock worth $4,220,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.