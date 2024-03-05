Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Up to $2.70

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.83. Angi shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 131,660 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $28,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,573.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Angi in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Angi by 1,183.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Angi by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

