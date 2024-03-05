AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,118,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 1,741,119 shares.The stock last traded at $21.70 and had previously closed at $21.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. HSBC upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,032,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,987,000 after purchasing an additional 379,701 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,562,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,590,000 after acquiring an additional 995,709 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,135 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

