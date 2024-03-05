Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $44.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Apogee Therapeutics stock traded up $22.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,615,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,760. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18. Apogee Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $65.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $76,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $87,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

