Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.46% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APGE. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
