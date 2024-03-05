Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Trading Down 5.7%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.51. 529,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,577,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APLT. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $468.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

