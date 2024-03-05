AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $143.21

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $143.21 and last traded at $142.99, with a volume of 45434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.05.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,146,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,565,000 after purchasing an additional 53,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,608,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,242,000 after acquiring an additional 420,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,224,000 after acquiring an additional 171,060 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,438,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 19.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,447,000 after acquiring an additional 225,296 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

