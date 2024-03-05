Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 13.7 %

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

