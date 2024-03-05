AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,927 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Chemed worth $33,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Chemed by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,482,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Chemed by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,237 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Chemed Trading Up 0.5 %

CHE traded up $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $634.96. 737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,747. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $591.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.16. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $649.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

