AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 413,592 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 422.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,592 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $30,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.68.

Wayfair Price Performance

W stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.59. The stock had a trading volume of 485,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,818. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.09. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $90.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $175,787.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,324. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.