AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 59,184 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,184 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $27,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.83.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.76. The stock had a trading volume of 67,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,688. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

