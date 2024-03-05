AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,705 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Bunge Global worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.44.

Bunge Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,117. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

