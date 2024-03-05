AQR Capital Management LLC Has $28.20 Million Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Belden worth $28,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.17. 24,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.73. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $99.13.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $169,208.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

