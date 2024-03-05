AQR Capital Management LLC Has $32.79 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,032 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of Mohawk Industries worth $32,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

MHK stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.55. 24,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,973. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.33. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $123.26.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.