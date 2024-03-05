AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 451.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 559,554 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Air Lease worth $26,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $658,742.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Air Lease news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $658,742.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $768,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,598,091.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,249 shares of company stock worth $2,691,910. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 187,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,632. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

