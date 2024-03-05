AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1,870.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,122 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $28,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 42.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.64. 44,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,615. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $122.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.58 and its 200 day moving average is $105.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

