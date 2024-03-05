AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,478 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $28,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,775,000 after acquiring an additional 451,029 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,683,000 after acquiring an additional 38,249 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 318,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,813 shares of company stock worth $4,779,371. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $67.39. The stock had a trading volume of 756,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,656,458. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

