AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 334,551 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,551 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Sysco worth $29,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.75. 173,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,423. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

